Officers followed procedures when they took Henry Ruggs III home after his release from jail, police says

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Ruggs is facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. Photo is taken through a glass window. The team released Ruggs just hours after the crash. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Officers followed protocol when they transported Henry Ruggs III to his home after he was released from jail Wednesday night according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Metro).

Metro police told 8 News Now that Ruggs was released from CCDC at 6:12 p.m. on Wednesday and was taken to his residence by officers as part of what police say are common release procedures. In Ruggs case, these included the following:

When an inmate is placed on high-level electronic monitoring, officers must conduct a home inspection prior to releasing the inmate into their home

When an inmate’s medical status warrants it, they are transported to their home, a medical facility or other court-ordered facility for their safety upon release from CCDC

Police said these release procedures are not uncommon and have been used in the past when releasing inmates on electronic monitoring.

Henry Ruggs III (KLAS)

Metro police added they transported Ruggs from the jail to his home on Wednesday afternoon “due to his current medical condition and to conduct the initial home inspection.”

Judge Joe Bonaventure set his bail on Wednesday morning at $150,000 although the state had requested a $1 million bond. Ruggs was ordered to abstain from alcohol and other controlled substances. He was ordered not to drive and to surrender his passport. Bonaventure said, in his career on the bench, he couldn’t recall seeing a speed that high.

Ruggs posted bail on Wednesday early afternoon and was released several hours later from CCDC.

According to prosecutors former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was traveling 156 mph prior to the crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman. His blood-alcohol level was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit.

Henry Rugg III appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Nov. 2, 2021.

Ruggs is due back in court on Nov. 10. He will be formally charged at that time.