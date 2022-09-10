LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro officer was wounded and a suspect was killed when the two exchanged gunfire near the UNLV campus early Saturday morning, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stopped an SUV with several occupants at about 1:13 a.m. near East Flamingo Road and University Center Drive, according to a Saturday news release.

A man in the SUV “fled on foot,” police said, and an officer gave chase. In an exchange of gunfire, both were shot.

The man who fled from police was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital; Metro said the officer is in “stable condition” at University Medical Center.

Police did not reveal the gender of the officer in the news release. Per department policy, the identities of the officers involved in the shooting will be released after 48 hours, the release said.

Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, posted on Facebook that the officer is a woman. His post said the shooting is a reminder of what officers can encounter during a “routine traffic stop.”

It is the eighth officer-involved shooting for Metro this year, police said.

Anyone with any information can contact the department’s force investigation team, 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com