LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the identification of the officer that was involved in the shooting of a suspect over the weekend.

Early morning on Aug. 25, Metro responded to a domestic dispute call involving two siblings in the 3600 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos Road. When officers made contact with the suspect, the suspect pulled out a weapon and stabbed one of the officers.

Another officer on the scene, Officer Rudy Sacba, 32, then shot and killed the suspect.

Officer Sacba has been employed with the LVMPD since 2021, assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Northeast Area Command.

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.