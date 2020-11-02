Officer suffers minor injuries in suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer suffered minor injuries in a suspected DUI crash Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4:52 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

According to Metro Police, the officer made a car stop on Tropicana, east of Decatur when a Mazda SUV rear ended the officer’s vehicle. The officer’s vehicle that hit the vehicle he had stopped.

The driver of the Mazda is suspected of being impaired and was taken into custody. The officer was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.