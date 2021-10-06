Officer Shay Mikalonis named 2020 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Shay Mikalonis has been named 2020 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The award is presented by the Major County Sheriffs of America.

Mikalonis’ picture along with the other winners were displayed on the jumbotron at Fenway Park.

Officer Mikalonis was shot in the line of duty during a protest on June 1, 2020, on the Las Vegas Strip.

He was critically injured in the shooting and was taken to UMC immediately after. Since then, he has been released to a rehabilitation center out of state but remains paralyzed.

The man accused of shooting Metro officer Shay Mikalonis, Edgar Samaniego, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in court. His trial is set for Jan. 4, with a pre-trial conference set for Dec. 1.