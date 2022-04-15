LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Boulder City police officer had to jump out of the way early Friday when a driver slammed into a police vehicle on Interstate 11.

The crash happened at 3:15 a.m. as police were stopping traffic near the scene of a fire on I-11 near mile marker 2.

The officer was treated for minor injuries, and the driver was cited by Nevada State Police (NSP).

The officer was shutting down traffic on southbound I-11 and was outside the vehicle when the crash occurred as the driver failed to stop or sufficiently slow down for the road closure.

NSP Highway Troopers had responded after a semi-truck got a flat tire and the trailer caught fire. Both sides of the freeway were closed until almost 8 a.m.

“BCPD strongly urges motorists to STAY ALERT and SLOW DOWN, when coming toward any stationary emergency vehicle with its emergency lights activated. Remember IT’S THE LAW to yield to emergency vehicles,” a Boulder City Police Department Facebook post said.