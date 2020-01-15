Officer-involved shooting under investigation, suspect barricaded near Rainbow & Spring Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation in the area 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road.
Metro police confirmed that they responded to a call at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A suspect is said to be barricaded in the area of Rainbow Blvd. and Spring Mountain which has been blocked-off between Desert Inn and Spring Mountain Rd.
Police are asking drivers to avoid this area.
