Officer-involved shooting under investigation, suspect barricaded near Rainbow & Spring Mountain

by: 8NN Staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation in the area 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road.

Metro police confirmed that they responded to a call at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

8 News NOW Reporter, Joe Moeller is on the scene with an update.

A suspect is said to be barricaded in the area of Rainbow Blvd. and Spring Mountain which has been blocked-off between Desert Inn and Spring Mountain Rd.

Police are asking drivers to avoid this area.

This is a developing story, 8NN will be updating as details become available.

