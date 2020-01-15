Officer-involved shooting under investigation, suspect barricaded near Rainbow & Spring Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation in the area 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road.

Metro police confirmed that they responded to a call at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Road Closures: The intersection of Rainbow Blvd and Spring Mountain is shut down. Rainbow is closed from Desert Inn to Palmyra Avenue.



Please use other routes since this is an active event. #TrafficAlert #newsalert https://t.co/xWgGWDuzTh — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 15, 2020

8 News NOW Reporter, Joe Moeller is on the scene with an update.

A suspect is said to be barricaded in the area of Rainbow Blvd. and Spring Mountain which has been blocked-off between Desert Inn and Spring Mountain Rd.

Police are asking drivers to avoid this area.

This is a developing story, 8NN will be updating as details become available.