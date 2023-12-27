LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gunshots were fired Wednesday morning in a shooting that involved Las Vegas police officers in southwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials say there was an officer-involved shooting in the area of Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road in southwest Las Vegas. Initial reports of the shooting started coming in around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources said the incident began with an early-morning shooting in the southwest valley where a man killed his wife and mother-in-law. The suspect then carjacked several people and shot another person in the process, sources say.

Sources indicate that at least three Nevada State Police troopers shot and killed the suspect. A second crime scene was established near Pebble Road and El Capitan Way, approximately one mile from the Blue Diamond scene.

A police cruiser near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road could be seen with what appeared to be bullet holes through the windshield. The bullet seemed to shatter the glass around it.

That intersection has since reopened to traffic. However, the stretch of Durango Drive between Blue Diamond Road and Agate Avenue was still closed Wednesday morning.

A witness told 8newsnow.com that the shooting followed a pursuit. Gerald Worthy, who said he saw the shooting, said he saw a truck stop at the intersection of Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. The driver exited the vehicle before what Worthy described as an “exchange of gunfire.” He described 10 or 12 shots being fired before a pause and then another seven shots.

Police had not confirmed details of a chase but did say an armed person had barricaded themself inside a house in the area. A Circle K gas station appears to be part of the crime scene and is currently cordoned off with police tape.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.