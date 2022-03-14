LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro sources tell 8 News Now that a suspect was shot by police as officers worked near N. Main Street and Foremaster Lane around noon on Monday.

Metro police said the suspect was taken to a hospital, and the investigation is continuing.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Metro advises people to avoid the area for the next several hours, and to watch for responding emergency vehicles.

Police said Monday they are still working at the scene and a media briefing will occur when the scene is stabilized.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.