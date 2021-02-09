Officer-involved shooting reported as police work barricade situation in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are working at a barricade situation at an apartment complex in the southeast valley.

Police describe the incident as an officer-involved shooting, adding that no officers are hurt. Police are searching for an armed suspect in the area.

Police responded to Milan Apartment townhomes in the 800 block of E. Silverado Ranch just before 10 a.m.

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

The incident is just southeast of the intersection of E. Silverado Ranch and Pollock St., west of Maryland Parkway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Traffic is shut down on Silverado Ranch between Pollock and Maryland Parkway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.