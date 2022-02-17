Officer-involved shooting investigation in NW Arizona near Mesquite

BEAVER DAM, Ariz. (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is calls an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Facebook page, the shooting happened north of Highway 91 and E. Biasi Ranch Road in Beaver Dam, AZ. This is about 12 miles northeast of Mesquite across state lines into Arizona.

At this time there is no further information about the shooting, who shot, if anyone was injured or killed, or the circumstance that led up to the shooting.

A local school in the area was put on lockdown for a while Thursday, but this had been lifted by 5 p.m.

