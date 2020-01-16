Bank shooting leads to officer-involved shooting; woman shot by suspect in hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the Spring Valley area.

This happened at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Spring Moutain Road and Rainbow Boulevard. The shooting led to an officer-involved shooting, barricade and road closures.

Rainbow Boulevard re-opened at about 3 p.m. in the afternoon after being closed for over 5 hours between Desert Inn and Spring Mountain Roads.

Tonight Rainbow between Desert Inn and Spring Mountain is back open after a bank shooting leads to an officer-involved shooting. What we know so far about the shooting coming up at 5 & 6 on @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/S2Ecji6X5P — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) January 16, 2020

8 News NOW Reporter Joe Moeller spoke to customers who saw what happened.

“I was coming here to just go to the bank, said Steven Wilt, bank customer.

Wednesday morning, this Navy Federal Credit Union turned into a crime scene.

“I got up on the cement and then the guy yelled, real loud, ‘don’t go in the bank’,” added Wilt.

Just after 9 a.m. police responded to reports of a shooting near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard. A woman, shot several times and customers were running out.

“We saw her get wheeled out and it didn’t look good,” added Wilt.

When Police arrived at the credit union, a man ran from the area and police chased him. One of the officers fired several rounds.

The crime scene grew, prompting the closure of Rainbow Boulevard between Desert Inn Road and Spring Mountain Road.

“All we really heard was that there was somebody in the building with a gun,” said Paige Ingersoll, evacuated from work.

Employees from some businesses on Rainbow Boulevard were told to leave as they searched for the suspect.

“The SWAT team pulled up at one point and that was when we were evacuated, added Ingersoll.

SWAT located the man and after 90 minutes of negotiations, he surrendered right before noon.

The bank remained closed for the rest of the day.