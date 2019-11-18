Officer involved in shooting in southeast Vegas identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officer Cory McCormick, 31, has been identified as the officer involved in the shooting with a suspect that was possibly in the middle of a drug deal in southeast Las Vegas.

McCormick has been employed with Metro since Oct. 2016. He has been placed on administrative leave while officials review the incident.

The officer involved shooting happened near Desert Inn and Eastern Avenue in the evening of Friday, Nov. 15. Officers were in the area patrolling when they saw a possible narcotics transaction between two men.

When the officers tried to contact the males, one got into a pickup truck. Two officers surrounded the truck and the suspect then accelerated towards the officer who was standing in front of the vehicle.

As the officer moved out of the way, he began firing multiple rounds, which hit the suspect.

The man was taken into custody and then transported to the hospital.