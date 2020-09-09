Officer identified in Sept. 6 west Valley officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police identified Sergeant Douglas King as the officer involved in a west Valley shooting Sept. 6. The incident occurred in the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue near Sahara and Hualapai.

Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a domestic call and heard a woman screaming upon their arrival. They could see a man stabbing a woman with a knife through a screen door.

According to police, King fired once and struck the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma with multiple lacerations. A juvenile in the house was unharmed.

King, 34, has been with the department since 2004 and is part of the Summerlin Area Command’s Community Policing Division.

The officer was placed on routine paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an incident review.

Metro reports this is the 14th OIS of 2020.