Officer hurt after being hit by driver near Arville and Spring Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro Police officer was hurt after being hit by a driver west of the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Spring Mountain Road and Arville.

According to Metro, a motorcycle officer was struck during a traffic stop. Police say the driver took off right after he allegedly struck the officer, but he was caught nearby a short time later.

The officer only sustained minor injuries. Police are still trying to figure out if the driver hit that officer on purpose.