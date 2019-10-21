Officer fires gun during foot chase; suspect still at large

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What started as a response to robberies in the area, ended with an officer firing a shot, following a foot chase. It happened just before 5 am Sunday morning.

Officers were called to an area near Alexander Road and Revere Street for a report of a suspect breaking into vehicles. Patrol units saw a man who matched the description they had been given: a black man, 20-25 years old, 5’8″, with short braided hair with white beads. He was also wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes carrying a gun.

When police spotted him, a foot pursuit began. The man was last seen jumping into the backyard of a home in the 4100 block of Aaron Scott Street. During the chase, the officer fired with gun once.

The officer did have a body camera, but police say it did not activate during the chase. Police are looking into why it was not on.

The suspect from the chase has not been located. If you have any information, give police a call at (702) 633-9111.