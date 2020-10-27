Office of Traffic Safety awards Clark County felony DUI specialty court $30k

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety awarded the Eighth Judicial District Court Felony DUI Program $30,000 to help on several fronts over the course of one year. The grant is meant to assist with:

Reduce impaired driving

Increase program completion success rate

Reduce DUI recidivism

The OTS also funded the program in fiscal year 2019-20. The grant included:

$30,000 to partially fund a court coordinator

$27,000 for costs of drug testing for participants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (Drug/alcohol testing is mandatory for the program. Participants are responsible for the cost at testing time.)

In March 2020, 97 of the programs 297 felony DUI participants were laid off from their jobs due to pandemic-related business closures. Some participants had their work hours reduced.

“This Nevada Office of Traffic Safety funding is critical to preventing potential tragedies that can occur as a result of impaired driving,” said District Court Chief Judge Linda Marie Bell in a news release. “Treatment is the best tool to get those with multiple DUIs to change their behavior and prevent recidivism. Every DUI prevented is a potential tragedy averted. I believe this program saves lives and the funding is an important component for success.”

The purpose of programs like felony DUI are to help participants recover and pursue bright futures as productive citizens. For more information, click here.