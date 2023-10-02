LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How far apart are teachers and the Clark County School District? An update provided Monday by the district shows the figures from each side as of Friday.

The district reports that the offer it has on the table for teachers would bring a 17.4% increase over two years.

“This offer included a first-year salary increase of 9% across the board, and our year two offer was increased to 3.3%. If the estimated SB 231 funds are applied, the second-year increase would be 8.4%,” a CCSD statement said today.

8 News Now has reached out to the Clark County Education Association (CCEA) for comment. This story will be updated when we hear from them.

According to CCSD, “At the start of negotiations, CCEA’s demands were for a first-year salary increase of 10% and a second-year salary increase of 8% for a total of 18%. Their most recent demand was for an 11.875% first-year salary increase and an 8% second-year salary increase, for a total increase of 19.875%.”

In mid-September, a court ruled that “rolling sickouts” by teachers fit the definition of a strike, which is illegal under Nevada law. “What’s happening here is clearly a strike,” Judge Crystal Eller said.

The district has said it will not issue raises passed by the Nevada Legislature because they are not funded beyond two years, and negotiations have continued.