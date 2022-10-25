26-year-old Jawan Harris walked away from a CDCR reentry program for male offenders on Oct. 4, 2022

A man who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles earlier this month has been apprehended in Las Vegas, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Jawan Richard Harris, 26 was arrested Monday afternoon by agents with the FBI’s Las Vegas Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force.

Harris was reported missing from the Male Community Reentry Program facility on Oct. 4.

The community reentry program allows eligible offenders in state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center, where the program links them to a “range of community-based rehabilitative services” in hopes of helping them transition from custody to the community.

Harris arrived at the MCRP in December of last year and was scheduled to be released from custody in October 2023. Prison officials say he was serving a sentence for first-degree burglary and had a previous felony conviction.

He was booked into the Clark County Jail in Nevada and will be extradited to Los Angeles in the coming days, at which point he will likely face additional charges for his escape.

CDCR officials say 99% of all offenders who have walked away from other programs or facilities have been apprehended since 1979.