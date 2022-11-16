LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Corrections is searching for a missing offender who walked away from a DMV appointment in Las Vegas and did not return to his assigned transitional housing, the department said Wednesday.

Roberto Munoz, 51, was reported missing by NDOC Wednesday morning. The department said he was determined missing Tuesday after an emergency 1 p.m. head count.

Munoz was last seen at a bus stop on Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a 1-inch scar above both eyes.

Roberto Munoz (NDOC)

His tattoos include:

“Teagan” on his neck

Jesus with prayer hands, a cross, and a rosary on his left forearm

“Amber” with hearts on his right forearm

“Juanita” on his chest

“Tammy” on his right foot.

Munoz arrived at NDOC in January 2022 from Washoe County and was serving a sentence of 57 months to 12 years for three counts of grand larceny and one count of possessing a stolen vehicle.

He is considered a trusty offender, which means he is “allowed movement for the purpose of a work assignment outside of a secured perimeter without direct supervision,” according to NDOC.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.