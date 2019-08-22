Off-duty police officer, suspects wounded in shooting

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An off-duty Metro Police officer and two suspects were wounded in a shooting late Wednesday. The officer’s injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

The shootout occurred in a neighborhood near Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road, according to Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter. Around 11:30 p.m. the off-duty officer approached a group who were surrounding another person during a confrontation. Capt. Splinter said one person turned and pointed a gun at the off-duty officer, there was an exchange of gunfire and the officer was hit.

Three of the suspects were located inside a car in downtown Las Vegas, near Fremont Street. Two had been shot, but police could not immediately update their conditions. The shooting resulted in the closure of several downtown roads and at least one parking garage in the downtown resort area.

Police are searching for at least one more suspect, though a spokesman could not provide a detailed description of either person.

This is the 14th officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2019.