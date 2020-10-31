Off-duty NHP Trooper dressed as stormtrooper stops wrong-way driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A stormtrooper crossed over from the dark side early Saturday morning possibly save some lives.

Off-duty NHP Trooper Britta Foesch was exiting the I-15 southbound at Blue Diamond when she spotted a Toyota Prius with tire damage attempting to enter I-15 from the wrong direction. Trooper Foesch pulled over the vehicle and got it turned around in the correct direction.

Trooper Foesch then radioed dispatch and on-duty troopers arrived. They conducted a DUI investigation and arrested 27-year-old Matthew Clendaniel on the following charges:

Suspicion of DUI

Failure to Drive on the Right Side of the Road

Driving without a Valid Driver’s License

Failure to Maintain Lane

(Storm)Trooper Britta Foesch

As for Foesch, what made the traffic stop unique was that she was returning from a Halloween costume party, for which she dressed up as a Star Wars stormtrooper. Trooper Foesch was the designated sober driver for her group returning from the party.

NHP officials do not recommend citizens taking matters into their own hands. Even though Trooper Foesch was off duty, she is a trained professional and has been an NHP Trooper for seven years.

The force is strong in Trooper Foesch!