LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective is facing charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a citizen while off-duty.

Detective Colin Snyder is facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law for an incident that happened on May 19.

According to a Metro police news release, Synder got into an argument with a citizen over driving in a neighborhood near Buffalo and Regatta drives. Police said Synder drove his privately owned vehicle to his home and returned in his assigned unmarked police vehicle to the citizen’s location. The release said the “situation further escalated and Snyder drew his firearm.”

Synder has been with Metro since 2016 and is assigned to the Theft Crimes Bureau. He will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the confirmation of the charges, according to the news release.