LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An off-duty Laughlin deputy constable involved in a June incident that ended with gunfire in Henderson was arrested Monday on charges that include assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Craig Dahlheimer, 64, surrendered himself to law enforcement officers, Henderson police said in a Tuesday release.

Dahlheimer faces one charge of child abuse/neglect, one count of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, one count of oppression under the color of office with the threat of force, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Photo of Craig Dahlheimer provided by the Henderson Police Department

The arrest comes months after a June confrontation at a Henderson grocery store that saw Dahlheimer confront “three or four” teens walking out of a store with alcohol they did not purchase, according to a police report.

According to the report, Dahlheimer told them to stop, ordering, “Police … stop.” They continued to walk away and he followed them into the parking lot. The group reportedly got into a car and started speeding towards Dahlheimer. According to the report, Dahlheimer was scared he was about to be hit, so he took out his gun and fired one shot at the car.

Also, according to police documents, Dahlheimer noticed another person who he thought was one of the thieves and held him at gunpoint on the ground before letting him go after “he noticed he had the wrong male.”

In November, Henderson police requested the public’s help finding another individual involved in the June incident. According to the release, the subject was believed to be in his late teens to early 20s.

Photo of person involved in June shooting. (Henderson Police Department)

Photo of person involved in June shooting. (Henderson Police Department)

Photo of person involved in June shooting. (Henderson Police Department)

“All leads in identifying the subject have been exhausted,” the November news release said, although it did not specify the subject’s involvement in the shooting nor did it name him as a suspect in any crime.