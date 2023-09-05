LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Oddities and Curiosities, the original traveling oddities event for lovers of the strange, unusual, and bizarre, will once again return to Las Vegas this September.

According to a release, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo will feature more than 150 oddity vendors and artists. It will be held at The Expo at the World Market Center on Saturday, Sept. 16. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on the Oddities and Curiosities Expo website. Ticket prices go up to $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

“The Oddities and Curiosities Expo was created purely out of the excitement of bringing communities we care about together through events,” said Michelle Cozzaglio, who owns the expo with her husband, Tony, said. “Our goal has always been to uplift those around us while giving everyone, including ourselves, the opportunity to truly do what they love.”

Oddities and Curiosities Expo (Jarrett Barnes)

The release states that the expo draws people from “all walks of life” to enjoy the strange and unusual. Visitors will have the opportunity to browse and shop for a wide variety of “rare and unusual” items from local and national vendors.

Some of the items that vendors will have include:

taxidermy

preserved animal specimens

original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork

antiques

handcrafted oddities

skulls

bones

funeral collectibles

In addition to vendors, the expo will also feature photo opportunities, tarot reading, sideshow performers, and concessions.

Guests of the expo will also be able to purchase tickets to a day-long taxidermy class where they can learn to make their own full-sized rabbit mount. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with breaks built in for lunch and exploring the expo.