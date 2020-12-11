Odd brief cites ‘New Nevada State’ in attempt to join Texas election lawsuit

An employee of the Philadelphia Commissioners Office examines ballots at a satellite election office at Overbrook High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia has opened several satellite election offices and more are slated to open in the coming weeks where voters can drop off their mail in ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lawyer who lists a Pahrump mailbox as his address is creating a stir with an attempt to file a brief in a U.S. Supreme Court case involving the handling of election ballots.

Robert E. Thomas III claims to represent “New Nevada State” and “New California State” in an amicus brief.

The brief is an attempt to join a lawsuit Texas has brought against Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania in challenging changes to election laws and the handling of ballots.

In an interview with Business Insider, Thomas called “New Nevada” and “New California” “new states in waiting.” He claims to have established each as a 501(c)(4) organization.

Thomas is not a member of the Nevada Bar, but he is a member of the state bar in California. It appears that Thomas tried to get on the Nye County Planning Commission at one point in recent years.

The address listed on the brief appears to be a mailbox in a UPS store in a Pahrump strip mall.

“The Supreme Court gives states in a case like this an absolute right to intervene,” Thomas told Business Insider. “And we regard ourselves as one of those states with an absolute right.”

The article says the Texas lawsuit is expected to fail by legal experts.

It seeks to invalidate votes in states the President Donald Trump lost in the election.

The brief filed by Thomas refers to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak:

“Part of the reason for the formation of New California State and New Nevada Sate is to stop the lawless actions of Governors Newsome (California) and Sisolak (Nevada). An opinion by this Court affirming a national, uniform rule of law reestablishing the supremacy of The Electors Clause of Article II, § 1 of the United States Constitution will resolve some of the complaints causing the establishment of these new States.”