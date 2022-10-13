LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you were tempted by the Pine Dining events this summer at Mt. Charleston, you’ll have more opportunities in the coming weeks.

Early information about the events doesn’t mention any celebrity chefs. The crisp October mountain air and the fall leaves will be stars of the show this time around — a big change from summer.

Weekday lunch service is planned the week of Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21. It’s new for the site that was once the home of the Mt. Charleston Lodge, and it follows on the heels of Pine Dining’s success at weekend events that started in late July.

At $25, the lunch price is a fraction of the price charged for the summer’s weekend events. A choice of entrees will be available when you make reservations, including Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini, Turkey Club Panini and Caprese Panini. Or you can look for hearty choices like grilled chicken nachos or a footlong all-beef hot dog with toppings. Separate “grab-and-go” selections are individually priced. For tickets, go to https://mtcharlestonlodge.ticketsauce.com/e/lunch-at-pine-dining/tickets.

And if weekends are your only option, a Harvest Brunch is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23. Tickets for the brunch are $50.

The brunch will feature a breakfast buffet with “harvest-y dishes” including pastries, eggs benedict, monte cristo sandwiches and carving station. A cash bar will be available. For tickets, go to https://mtcharlestonlodge.ticketsauce.com/e/pine-dining-harvest-brunch/tickets.