October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mammovan to visit Southern Nevada to offer early screenings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to

screenings is critically important. This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic and during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Feel free to call 877-581-6266 to make an appointment.

To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, the Nevada Health Centers’ (NVHC) Mammovan is making screenings possible by parking at various southern Nevada locations in the next two weeks.

Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur inside the clinic prior to entering the Mammovan.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.

Complete schedule details below:

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status.

They accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare, and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. The Mammovan began operations in 2000 and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.