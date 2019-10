LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Forest Service says a wildfire is burning in the Mary Jane Falls area of Mount Charleston. Authorities dubbed the blaze “October Fire”, and it is currently a half acre.

Fire crews initially responded to reports of smoke.

Fire Update: The reported smoke in the Mary Jane Falls area on the SMNRA is being called the #OctoberFire and is 1/2 an acre. Resources are on scene. Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Mount Charleston, also known as the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, is part of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.