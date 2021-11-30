Las Vegas airport traffic continues slow rebound in October

Travelers lined up at the TSA checkpoint at McCarran Int’l Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There has been an increase in the number of passengers coming through McCarran International Airport for the month of October.

According to the Clark County Department of Aviation, almost 4.2 million inbound and outbound passengers were counted in October 2021, which is around 10% more than September 2021.

Compared to the same time period in 2019, passenger traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels, down 9.3%.

Domestic travel for the month of October saw a 3.7% drop compared to the same time in 2019.

International travel remained far below pre-pandemic levels down 70.3% compared to October 2019.

Southwest remains the busiest carrier serving McCarran with 1.4 million arriving and departing passengers for the month of October, up slightly from September.