Nevada’s October gaming win continued to climb

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — October was another strong month at Nevada casinos produced a gaming win of $1.2 billion, the seventh straight month of billion-dollar wins as the economic recovery continues.

Clark County alone reported a win of over $1 billion in September, totaling $1,005,684,952.

The gaming win — the amount casinos take from gamblers — produces tax revenue for the state, and the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reports the state has collected $71.8 million so far October to November. That’s a 42.07% increase over the same time period in 2020 — about $21 million more, according to an NGCB news release.

The Las Vegas Strip produced $702 million of the state’s total gaming win, up from $640 million in October.

Compared to 2020, the numbers are enormous. October’s gaming win on the Strip is 87% higher than October of 2020, and for the fiscal year, the gaming win is up more than 100%.

Year-to-year comparisons are inflated because the pandemic flattened activity in casinos last year as occupancy limits and travel restrictions severely limited operations.