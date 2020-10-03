Oct. 3 marks 25th anniversary of O.J. Simpson’s acquittal in double murder case

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 21, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson holds up his hands before the jury after putting on a new pair of gloves similar to the infamous bloody gloves during his double-murder trial in Los Angeles. The return of O.J. Simpson to a Las Vegas courtroom next Monday, May, 13, will […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 25 years ago, O.J Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

It was called “The Trial of the Century” and took eight months before the jury was able to come to a decision in about four hours.

Simpson was later held liable in civil court for Brown’s and Goldman’s deaths. He was ordered to pay millions to their families.

On October 4, 2008, Simpson was found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping, after Simpson and others stole sports memorabilia from a dealer at Palace Station. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison but was granted parole in 2017.

Simpson now lives here in Las Vegas.