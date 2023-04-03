LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the valley’s newest restaurants is searching for nearly 200 associates in all areas of the restaurant operations.

Ocean Prime Las Vegas will be centered at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue and is expected to open in late Spring 2023.

Ocean Prime Las Vegas renderings (Credit: Ocean Prime)

Ocean Prime Las Vegas renderings (Credit: Ocean Prime)

Ocean Prime Las Vegas renderings (Credit: Ocean Prime)

Ocean Prime Las Vegas renderings (Credit: Ocean Prime)

Ocean Prime Las Vegas renderings (Credit: Ocean Prime)

Ocean Prime Las Vegas renderings (Credit: Ocean Prime)

The seafood and steakhouse restaurant will be over 14,500 square feet with a nearly 2,500 square-foot rooftop terrace.

Some of the positions available include culinary and front-of-house positions ranging from operations, chefs, servers, bussers, and bartenders. Additionally, management positions such as sommelier, sous chef, and dining room manager are also available.

Interested applicants can apply online or walk-ins are also welcome at the hiring office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at BPS Harmon located at 3717 S. Las Vegas Boulevard #325 and by calling 702-529-4770.