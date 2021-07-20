‘Obsolete Objects’ go on display at county museum, including payphone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you want a trip down memory lane, a display of objects from a bygone era is going on display at the Clark County Museum in August.

“Obsolete Objects” will include 150 items such as washboards, hand tools, a payphone, and cleaning and cooking appliances that are no longer in use due to the creation of new models or materials.

“We all have memories of using items that have become obsolete, whether it is how we listen to music or how we cooked meals,” said Clark County Museum Acting Administrator Amber Colbert. “This exhibit will give the different generations an opportunity to connect over items or materials we no longer use and explore how they worked and why they were replaced”.

The public is invited to attend a free opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

The exhibit will be on display from Aug. 6 through Jan. 10, 2022. The museum is located at 1830 S. Boulder Highway and has an indoor exhibit gallery featuring displays about Southern Nevada history from prehistoric to modern times. The outdoor Heritage Street area is open for self-guided tours and contains a collection of about two dozen historic buildings including a wedding chapel, print shop, railroad cottage, and several homes. Museum hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week. Admission is $1 for children and $2 for adults. The phone number is: (702) 455-7955. More information can be found at this link.