‘Obsidian & Neon: Building Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas’ exhibit displayed at Pearson Community Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A photo exhibit titled “Obsidian & Neon: Building Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas,” opened Tuesday, Aug. 7 at the Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center in Clark County. A year in the making, the exhibit, by Jeff Scheid and Erica Vital-Lazare, features photographic portraits and narratives featuring some of the community’s most notable African-American leaders in the areas of culture, politics, religion, business and community outreach.

Jeff Scheid, a longtime Las Vegas photographer, made 22 portraits of local African-Americans for the project.

“As a photojournalist in Las Vegas for nearly 40 years, I have had an opportunity to meet wonderful people on my visual journey,” Scheid said. “This project has been a rewarding experience and a real privilege to meet such amazing people who have given back so much to this community. I am honored to be part of ‘Obsidian & Neon: Building Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas.’”

Scheid’s work has been featured at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City and the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas. He has photographed the infamous Hole in the Wall Gang, Tony “The Ant” Spilotro, the Chicago mob’s overseer in Las Vegas during the 1970s and ’80s, and shadowed the UNLV Running Rebels basketball team on the road to the national championship. Through the years, he also has photographed the celebrity and everyday lives of those on the Las Vegas Strip.

Erica Vital-Lazar, a College of Southern Nevada (CSN) creative writing professor, wrote the narrative accompanying the portraits.

“This project is a self-serving one, in many ways,” Vital-Lazar said. “I want to hear each story, each victory, and challenge, and the moments that made it possible for such talented, committed and singular souls to build their personal and community legacies in a desert environ that has not always been kind. Sitting down with people who exercise who they are in such powerful and fulfilling ways was akin to uncovering precious stones and discovering how each has shaped this valley.”

Vital-Lazar has received grants and awards from the Zora Neale Hurston/Richard Wright Foundation, the Virginia Commonwealth University’s Hilliard Endowment, the Virginia Council of the Arts and the Nevada Arts Council.

The exhibit, made possible by Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, the artists, and the County’s Public Art program, was initially featured at the Clark County Government Center Rotunda in February.

Many of the featured subjects represent the Las Vegas Historic West Side, and we are excited to bring the exhibit to Pearson Community Center in the heart of the community.

“This is an exciting project,” said Commissioner Weekly. “Jeff’s photos are phenomenal at capturing the essence of the people he shoots. Anyone who pays attention to local photojournalism knows that he excels at his craft. And Erica is an accomplished writer who complements the photos perfectly. I would encourage everyone to come to the Pearson Community Center to take in this delightful exhibit.”

The exhibit opened to the public Tuesday, Aug. 6 through Thursday, Sept. 12, during center hours, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

The gallery is located at 1625 W Carey Ave in North Las Vegas.