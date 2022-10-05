LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire in a northwest Las Vegas home that killed two people last month is a difficult reminder of how critical it is to practice and prepare your family for emergencies.

October is fire prevention month, and 8 News Now spoke with Clark County Fire Inspector Nick Giolito to get some tips on how to keep yourself and your family safe.

“It can always be intimidating, especially with a fire, we have a quick thing to remember, it’s called PASS: pull, aim, squeeze, sweep,” Giolito said. “You want to point it at the base of the fire, don’t get too close, within six to eight feet, and once [the extinguisher] is out, get out.”

Giolito said you should always have a plan for a fire, a smoke detector, and a fire extinguisher, which you can get at a store like Lowe’s or Home Depot and which should last you 10 to 12 years.

“Just like a fire extinguisher, the smoke detector is only good for about 10 years, with batteries, we like to change those twice a year, every six months,” he added.

Once you have a plan and equipment, you should make sure everyone in your household knows exactly what to do in the event of a fire.

“I think now and then we should have unannounced smoke detector and fire drills, so just go up to it, push it, they’ll all go off, and see if your kids go out to their predetermined locations, you should have two,” Giolito said.

He reminded everyone that once you have to use a fire extinguisher in the event of a fire, you’ll be done with it, and you have to purchase a new one.

Whatever plan you might have in place that works for your family should always include basic tips, like how to move through the fire as safely as possible.

“When you see smoke, you wanna keep as low as possible to the floor where the air is a little bit cleaner, and you want to get out and stay out,” Giolito said, adding not to go back in to search for pets or belongings.