Obama releases list of favorite 2019 books

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama continued his tradition of sharing his annual list of favorite books. Posting on Instagram, he listed off a rundown of books that he says made the past year a little brighter for him.
Similar to previous years, Obama’s book picks for 2019 are a mix of historic non-fiction and some literary novels.
It includes:
- The “Lost Children Archive”: a book about the migrant crisis;
- The Sally Rooney novel “Normal People”: which is being adapted for a Hulu series;
- “The Topeka School”: which is an exploration of white male identity
Last year’s list included favorites songs and favorite movies.