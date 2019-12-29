Obama releases list of favorite 2019 books

Former U.S. President Barack Obama gesture as he attends the “values-based leadership” during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama continued his tradition of sharing his annual list of favorite books. Posting on Instagram, he listed off a rundown of books that he says made the past year a little brighter for him.

Similar to previous years, Obama’s book picks for 2019 are a mix of historic non-fiction and some literary novels.

It includes:

The “Lost Children Archive”: a book about the migrant crisis;

The Sally Rooney novel “Normal People”: which is being adapted for a Hulu series;

“The Topeka School”: which is an exploration of white male identity

Last year’s list included favorites songs and favorite movies.