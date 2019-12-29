Obama releases list of favorite 2019 books

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama continued his tradition of sharing his annual list of favorite books. Posting on Instagram, he listed off a rundown of books that he says made the past year a little brighter for him.

Similar to previous years, Obama’s book picks for 2019 are a mix of historic non-fiction and some literary novels.

It includes:

  • The “Lost Children Archive”: a book about the migrant crisis;
  • The Sally Rooney novel “Normal People”: which is being adapted for a Hulu series;
  • “The Topeka School”: which is an exploration of white male identity

Last year’s list included favorites songs and favorite movies.

