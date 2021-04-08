O.J. Simpson settles lawsuit with Las Vegas Strip hotel

Former professional football player O.J. Simpson speaks during a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, U.S., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson has been granted parole nine years into a 33-year sentence and could be released as soon as Oct. 1. Photographer: Jason Bean/Pool via Bloomberg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — O.J. Simpson and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas have reached an agreement in a lawsuit filed over a 2017 incident. According to court documents, the lawsuit filed by Simpson against the property has been dismissed with prejudice.

No details regarding a settlement have been released.

Simpson filed the suit claiming that his reputation was damaged following a visit to the hotel in 2017. Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne said his client’s reputation was damaged by “hotel staff” accounts cited in a TMZ report that Simpson “was drunk and became disruptive” at the resort’s Clique bar. Simpson denied the incident happened.

The Cosmopolitan argued that Simpson’s reputation was already damaged due to his past.

Simpson, who was on parole in Nevada for a 2008 conviction for armed robbery and assault with a weapon, had been released from prison less than six weeks before the incident.