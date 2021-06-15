O.J. Simpson settlement with Cosmopolitan will go to Goldman, court rules

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 1995, file photo, O.J. Simpson reacts as he is found not guilty in the death of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in Los Angeles. Defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. stand with him. Cochran, Simpson’s flamboyant lead attorney, died of brain cancer in 2005 at 68. His refrain to jurors that “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit” sought to underscore that the bloody gloves found at Simpson’s home and the crime scene were too small for football legend when he tried them on in court. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A settlement reached in April between O.J. Simpson and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will go to Fred Goldman, according to court documents.

June 12 marked 27 years since Ronald Lyle Goldman, Fred Goldman’s son, and Nicole Brown Simpson were killed at her Brentwood, Calif., townhouse.

A civil court jury found O.J. Simpson liable for the deaths even though he was cleared in “The Trial of the Century.”

The civil jury awarded $33.5 million in damages to the victims’ families. That judgment was renewed in court in 2015 and extended through 2025. The judgement has grown to $58 million and remains largely unpaid.

While the amount of the settlement between Simpson and the Cosmopolitan was never made public, it was “assigned” to Fred Goldman and ordered “immediately turned over to Goldman’s counsel, Larson A. Welsh, Esq.” in a court filing dated June 3, 2021.

Simpson filed the suit claiming that his reputation was damaged following a visit to the hotel in 2017. Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne said his client’s reputation was damaged by “hotel staff” accounts cited in a TMZ report that Simpson “was drunk and became disruptive” at the resort’s Clique bar.

Simpson denied the incident happened, and The Cosmopolitan argued that Simpson had no claim because his reputation was already damaged.

Simpson had filed a motion to end the civil judgment on March 15, and the court responded to that, as well:

“It is hereby ordered that Simpson’s Motion for Relief is denied in its entirety as there was no basis to invalidate the properly domesticated judgment at issue herein,” according to the Eighth Judicial District Court ruling.

Simpson has remained in the public eye, frequently posting comments on social media about various news events.

He was released from prison in Nevada in 2017 after serving time for his role in a botched robbery. He was trying to get back memorabilia from dealers at Palace Station in Las Vegas.

He lives in Las Vegas now.

A Reuters report notes that some of Simpson’s money is already out of reach, such as his estimated $20,000 monthly pension from the National Football League. Federal law governing private pension plans generally protects such payments from creditors.

Ronald Goldman’s sister, Kim, was quoted in a Los Angeles Times article on the 25th anniversary of the murders, saying she considers it her “unwavering mission” to make Simpson pay.

She said it’s not about the money as much as about holding Simpson accountable.

“She and her father, Fred Goldman, have chased down secret hordes of Simpson’s memorabilia, taken possession of his tell-all book and spoken out against a criminal justice system that she says ignores victims’ rights,” according to the Los Angeles Times report.