O.J. Simpson granted early release from parole

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — O.J. Simpson has been granted an early release from parole, according to Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.

Simpson had been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017, and was due for release on Feb. 9, 2022. He was serving time for his role in a botched robbery. He was trying to get back memorabilia from dealers at Palace Station in Las Vegas.

On October 4, 2008, Simpson was found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping, and was sentenced to 33 years in prison but was granted parole in 2017.

Simpson has remained in the public eye, frequently posting comments on social media about various news events. He lives in Las Vegas.

“In accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Division of Parole and Probation submitted an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners for Mr. Simpson, as required by statute,” according to today’s statement.

“On Nov. 30, 2021, upon the written recommendation of the Division of Parole and Probation and in accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an Early Discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson. A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on Dec. 6, 2021. Per NRS 213.1543, the Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.”