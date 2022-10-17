LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “O” by Cirque Du Soleil celebrated its 24th anniversary of impressing audiences since its debut at Bellagio Resort & Casino in 1998.

As one of the first Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas, “O” has brought in 18 million audience members from around the world.

The aquatic production was created by the late Franco Dragone and his artistic vision pays tribute to the beauty of live theatre and the “wondrous” display of artistic swimmers, Olympic divers, and acrobats performing in, on, or above water.

“O” by Cirque du Soleil celebrates 24th anniversary (Credit: Cirque du Soleil)

“O” by Cirque du Soleil celebrates 24th anniversary (Credit: Cirque du Soleil)

“O” by Cirque du Soleil celebrates 24th anniversary (Credit: Cirque du Soleil)

“O” by Cirque du Soleil celebrates 24th anniversary (Credit: Cirque du Soleil)

“O” by Cirque du Soleil celebrates 24th anniversary (Credit: Cirque du Soleil)

In honor of the 24th-anniversary performance on Saturday, the characters took a dive into the 1.5 million gallon custom pool forming the number 24.

In addition, the show also introduced a reimagined first-class VIP package, La Grande Experience, where guests experience an intimate evening with a lavish suite, meet-and-greet with the cast, private cocktail service, and more.