NYPD officer finds razor blade in his sandwich

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN) — New York Police are investigating after one of their officers bit into a sandwich and found a razor blade.

According to NYPD, the critical response command officer was eating out on Thursday at Bon Appetit Special Food store in Bel Harbor when he bit into a sandwich and felt a sharp pain in his mouth. He felt a hard metal object and realized it was a razor blade. The office was treated at the hospital.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea revealed the incident on Twitter, showing the razor blade and saying “Zero tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers.”

The store released a written statement, apologizing to the officer and the NYPD. They went on to say, “we are deeply concerned and disturbed by the incident that took place on Dec. 5. We use a variety of tools to prepare our food, but non should ever be found in any food item meant for customer consumption.”

Bon Appetit says they are cooperating with police in the investigation and are conducting an internal one of their own.

“Was it an intentional act, was it something that slipped in, but at the end of the day, I think that we would all agree that whatever happened here can’t happen again,” Commissioner Dermont Shea, NYPD said.