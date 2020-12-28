NYE events at SAHARA include bottomless drinks, champagne, desserts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Year’s Eve at SAHARA Las Vegas will include “surprise entertainment,” bottomless champagne and specials at four bars — all included in a $50 all-access pass.

An all-you-can-eat assortment of desserts and a midnight champagne toast on the main casino floor are also included, along with live music.

The $50 pass — plus tax, fees and gratuity — covers the 7 p.m.-midnight celebration. Tickets may be purchased at Saharalasvegas.com/nye. Guests can pick up their wristbands at the Infinity Rewards Desk on Dec. 31.

The bar specials include all-you-can-drink featured cocktails from four bars:

A Champagne Bar featuring Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne at Paradise Lounge.

An Old Fashioned and Manhattan Bar featuring Maker’s Mark Bourbon at The Tangier.

A Martini and Gin and Tonic Bar featuring Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin at CASBAR Lounge.

A wine bar featuring Ste. Michelle Wine Estate brands.

A dessert bar with petit fours, eclairs, mini tarts and mini pastries will be set up at Bella Bistro.

Guests who buy the pass can also kick off 2021 with a complimentary mimosa at Northside Café and Bloody Mary at CASBAR Lounge on New Year’s Day.

This event is strictly for guests ages 21 years and older, and event attendance will be limited. All SAHARA Las Vegas events adhere to the health and safety guidelines as set forth by the State of Nevada and Nevada Gaming Control Board as well as following a comprehensive outline of health and safety protocols under the resort’s SAHARA Cares program.

Hotel specials are also available: a one-time $75 cocktail credit, a complimentary upgrade to the plush Marra Tower and 24-hour flexible cancellation. A minimum two-night stay with a two-day advance purchase is required and must include Thursday, Dec. 31. Restrictions apply. Book online at SAHARALasVegas.com or by calling (888) 696-2121 and mentioning the promo code NYE21.