LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days after being told to stop hand-counting general election ballots, Nye County officials now say the hand-counting will continue Thursday.

County Clerk Mark Kampf wrote in a release from the county, “We are under pressure to complete this process by November 17th, which leaves us little time.”

Now the county is asking for volunteers to assist in the hand count. There are two more scheduled volunteer meetings Wednesday at 3 and 6 p.m. at the Valley Electric Conference Center for anyone interested in helping.

Over the last two and a half weeks, our team of dedicated Deputy Clerks, Poll Workers, and Election Board Officials successfully implemented a paper ballot process for Nye County. Other than dropbox and mail ballots received on Election Day, all Early Vote and Election Day ballots were tabulated by 11:59 pm on November 8th.

This demonstrates that an all-paper ballot process can be implemented successfully in a tightly controlled process. I couldn’t be prouder of the team that made this happen. They should all be congratulated for their hard work and attention to detail that made this such a success. I also want to thank the Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and her team for coordinating the secure and monitored delivery of ballots in difficult weather conditions that helped make this happen. Mark Kampf, Nye County Clerk

Last week the ACLU filed a formal complaint with the Nevada Secretary of State requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County,” according to a press release. The organization said that it discovered that an individual who removed an observer from the ACLU on October 26 is Nye County GOP Central Committee Vice Chair, Laura Larsen. Staff from the ACLU initially believed that she was an employee.

At that time Kampf told the 8 News Now Investigators that tabulation machines are the primary method of determining votes in Nye County.

In March, the Nye County Commission asked then-Nye County Clerk Sandra Merlino to implement paper ballots. Merlino later resigned. Kampf, who had previously said Trump won the 2020 election, took over.