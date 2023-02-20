LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nye County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the county accusing the sheriff’s office of interfering with his personal life and targeting his employment.

Joshua Weaver alleges in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court Monday that the sheriff’s office mishandled an incident last year when he was arrested and held for 12 hours before he was released.

He acknowledges that he violated a temporary protective order (TPO) his wife secured against him during a divorce. But he challenges a jail policy as a contradiction to state law because there was no “direct or indirect threat of harm” involved. Weaver said he should have been released, not held for 12 hours. He went onto the property and looked in a shed and the garage to see if an off-road vehicle had been moved there — it had previously been parked in the driveway, and he had heard reports that his wife was selling his things, according to the lawsuit.

Weaver’s wife reported his entrance onto the property three days later after she saw it on video surveillance. He was arrested later that day on April 1, 2022.

Weaver alleges that sheriff’s office personnel improperly gave his wife “legal advice to be used against him, have inappropriately targeted his employment, and have shared confidential and erroneous information with Weaver’s wife regarding the status of his employment and internal affairs investigation that she has attempted to use against him in legal proceedings.”

The lawsuit is expected to be amended with the names of individuals and agencies who acted under the county’s authority. Claims alleged in the lawsuit include:

Failure to properly select, train and supervise personnel

Negligent infliction of emotional distress

Deprivation of rights under color of law

Intentional infliction of emotional distress

Defamation of character

Negligence

Weaver claims damages of $50,000 associated with each violation.

The lawsuit takes aim at a “hostile work environment” that Weaver blames on Capt. David Boruchowitz. Weaver alleges a lack of training and accountability has resulted in “free reign to commit misconduct.”

Weaver is represented by Las Vegas attorney Brent D. Huntley.