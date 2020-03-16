Nye County stores hit as Las Vegas stocks supplies during coronavirus

Bottled water on the shelves Saturday, March 14, at a Raley’s supermarket in Tonopah. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but residents are feeling the effects as neighboring Clark County responds to the global pandemic.

Grocery stores as far north as Tonopah had been stripped of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and most bottled water products. Other supplies in short supply: vinegar — one ingredient in recipes to make your own hand sanitizer.

Workers at a Raley’s supermarket in Tonopah were busy filling an order for 12 cases of soup from someone who planned to take the cans to Clark County.

Shelves at Raley's in Tonopah, Nevada, on Saturday, March 14.

Raley's informs customers of limited sales of some items in Tonopah, Nevada, on Saturday, March 14.

The first products to disappear off shelves? Hand sanitizer.

Tonopah is midway from Las Vegas to Reno on US Highway 95.

Clearly growing weary of serving customers who they didn’t know, Raley’s personnel said they would be glad when the panic buying ends.

Raley’s is the only major chain operating in several small towns in east central Nevada. Other stores in the area include Dollar General and Family Dollar.