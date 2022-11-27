LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance after an elderly woman was kidnapped and “brutally attacked,” multiple times, according to the NCSO.

On Nov. 22, the NCSO was notified of a reported kidnapping and attempted murder and proceeded to start an investigation.

According to police, on Nov. 21 after 10:30 p.m., an elderly woman was asleep at her residence in the 1000 block of Enchanted Mesa when she was awoken by an unknown man attacking her.

That man is currently believed to be Ryan Sanders, 37, of Pahrump, NCSO said.

NCSO said the woman was subjected to “repeated brutal attacks,” by the man who also burglarized her residence.

The woman was then forced into the back of her white 2018 Honda Civic with Nevada license plate 979T75 and was driven to the area of Desert View Hospital, police said.

According to NCSO, the believed route driven to the hospital was Enchanted Mesa to Jack Rabbit to Mt Charleston to Red Butte to Hwy 372 to Lola, ending in the parking lot of Desert View Hospital.

At Desert View Hospital, a second person who police currently believe to be Richard Duncan, 31, of Pahrump, entered the vehicle. The vehicle then left the hospital exiting onto Wilson Road traveling west from Lola, police said.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office

The victim was driven along an unknown route to a vacant lot with an abandoned RV in the 3000 block of Mailbou Avenue prior to sunrise on Nov. 22.

According to police, the victim was brutally attacked again, lost conciseness, and was left for dead. Hours later she woke up and fled to a nearby residence and NCSO was contacted.

Police said that at some point after the victim was taken from her home, her second vehicle, a grayish-blue 2008 Chrysler 300 with Nevada license plate 710VMC was taken.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office

On Nov. 24 at 2 a.m. the victim’s Honda Civic was located near Elderberry Street and Leslie Street in Pahrump. According to police, it has been determined that the vehicle got there between Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 2 a.m.

The Chrysler 300 was recovered on Saturday, according to NCSO.

Duncan was taken into custody on Saturday after evidence was located tying him to the crime, according to police.

Sanders is currently being sought by the NCSO for his involvement.

The NCSO is asking for the public’s assistance with the following requests: