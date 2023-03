Hayden Stanley, a missing endangered man last seen on March 25, 2023 (NCSO/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man last seen Saturday.

Hayden Stanley was last seen leaving his residence around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Search and Rescue are searching the Pahrump Valley for Stanely. If you have seen Stanley or know about his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the NCSO dispatch at 775-751-7000.