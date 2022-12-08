LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of pointing a rifle at a security guard during a bar fight.

An arrest warrant was issued for Anthony Bell, 26, of Pahrump on charges including:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Aiming a gun at a person

Drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner

Possession of a short-barrelled rifle

Bell is described as a 26-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 137 pounds, with blond hair, and blue eyes. He was last known to be operating a white Nissan Frontier and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Anthony Bell, 26, of Pahrump (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

On Dec. 4, NCSO deputies responded to a report of a man with a rifle at the Pahrump Nugget.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that a fight occurred at the bar and that Bell had left and gone to his vehicle, NCSO said.

The other man involved in the fight followed him out to his vehicle along with security. According to NCSO, Bell went to his vehicle and drew a rifle, racked it, and approached the security guard and the other man.

(Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Bell ultimately left the scene and on Dec. 6 deputies went to Bell’s last known address in the 4000 block of Paiute Avenue.

At the address, deputies found Kathleen Juliano, 25, of Pahrump who initially refused to come out of the residence, but eventually did.

NCSO searched the residence and did not find Bell however, the rifle from that night was found.

While at the residence, deputies discovered a hypodermic device loaded with narcotics and living conditions that were not acceptable for children, NCSO said.

Juliana was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and child neglect.

Kathleen Juliano, 25, of Pahrump (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact 775-751-7000 or email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.