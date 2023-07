LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who goes by “Junior.”

He has blue eyes and brown hair and was wearing blue swim trunk-like shorts, blue flip flops, and no shirt.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 5-year-old boy (NCSO)

Junior was last seen in the area near West Betty Avenue and North Lola Lane in Pahrump.

Anyone who sees or has seen this boy should call the Sheriff’s office at (775) 751-7000.